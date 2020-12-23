FDOH reports over 11K new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,234,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,874 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,234,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,384 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 120 deaths.

There are now 280,982 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 129,897 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 78,187, and 4,083 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 60,800 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

