FDOH reports over 11K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,571,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,093 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 133 deaths.

There are now 344,246 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 158,762 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 97,542, and 4,941 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 67,997 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

