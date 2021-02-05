FDOH reports over 11K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,763,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 27,457 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,752,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,543 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 210 deaths.

There are now 380,716 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 177,319 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 110,108, and 5,455 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 73,970 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.