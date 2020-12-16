FDOH reports over 11K cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,155,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,204 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,155,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,541 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 122 deaths.

There are now 264,673 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 122,883 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 73,998 and 3,890 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 58,969 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

