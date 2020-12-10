FDOH reports over 11K cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,094,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 19,591 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,094,697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,335 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 129 deaths.

There are now 251,283 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 117,525 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 70,966, and 3,730 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 57,468 hospital admissions statewide.

