FDOH reports over 11,600 cases of COVID-19 on Friday

As of 7 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,106,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,699 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 123 deaths.

There are now 253.403 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 118,512 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 71,691, and 3,770 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 57,728 hospital admissions statewide.

