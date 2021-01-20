FDOH reports over 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,601,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 24,578 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,589,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,914 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 142 deaths.

There are now 350,252 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 161,624 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 99,379; and 5,024 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 68,932 hospital admissions statewide.

