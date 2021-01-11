FDOH reports over 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,488,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 23,071 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,488,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,576 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 159 deaths.

There are now 328,701 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 151,524 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 92,542, and 4,719 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 65,796 hospital admissions statewide.

