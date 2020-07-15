FDOH reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 301,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,521 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 301,810 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,181 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 72,317 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 34,153 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 22,788, and 670 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 19,334 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

