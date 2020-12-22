FDOH reports over 10K new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,223,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,754 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,223,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,434 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 74 deaths.

There are now 278,739 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 128,963 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 77,743 and 4,052 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 60,471 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

