FDOH reports over 10K new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,212,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,772 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 112 deaths.

There are now 276,414 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 128,157 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 77,241 and 4,040 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 60,152 hospital admissions statewide.

