FDOH reports over 10K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,698,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 26,254 deaths.

As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,698,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,976 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 219 deaths.

There are now 368,137 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 170,709 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 105,540, and 5,288 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 71,864 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.