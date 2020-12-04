FDOH reports over 10K cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,039,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,994 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,039,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,177 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 120 deaths.

There are now 238,813 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 111,629 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 67,736, and 3,515 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 56,095 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.