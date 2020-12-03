FDOH reports over 10,800 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,029,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,874 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,029,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,870 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 98 deaths.

There are now 236,308 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 110,517 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 67,106, and 3,480 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 55,820 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.