FDOH reports over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,737,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 26,822 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,737,640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,533 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 137 deaths.

There are now 375,322 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 174,679 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 108,173, and 5,392 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 72,858 hospital admissions statewide.

