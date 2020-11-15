FDOH reports over 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 885,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,734 deaths.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 875,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,105 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 245 deaths.

There are now 200,809 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 94,420 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 58,396 and 2,752 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 51,900 hospital admissions statewide.

