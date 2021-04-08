FDOH reports nearly 8K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,906 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,104,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,939 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 84 deaths.

There are now 456,317 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 220,739 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 134,854, and 6,575 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.73%.

Health officials reported 86,499 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

