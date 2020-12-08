FDOH reports nearly 8K cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,073,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 19,378 deaths.

As of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,065,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,985 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 96 deaths.

There are now 246,915 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 115,414 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 69,855, and 3,641 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 56,906 hospital admissions statewide.

