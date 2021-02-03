FDOH reports nearly 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,744,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 27,019 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,744,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,979 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 197 deaths.

There are now 376,552 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 175,306 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 108,585, and 5,413 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 73,266 hospital admissions statewide.

