FDOH reports nearly 6K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.89 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 30,624 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,898,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,922 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 146 deaths.

There are now 408,096 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 193,560 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 119,911, and 5,799 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 79,021 hospital admissions statewide.

