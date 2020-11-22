FDOH reports nearly 6,600 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 938,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,991 deaths.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 938,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,587 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 61 deaths.

There are now 214,943 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 101,059 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 61,776, and 3,114 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 53,403 hospital admissions statewide.

