FDOH reports nearly 6,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,586 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,071,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,490 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 92 deaths.

There are now 448,479 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 216,277 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 132,528, and 6,475 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.10%.

Health officials reported 85,538 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.