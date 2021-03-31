FDOH reports nearly 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,425 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,057,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,294 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 87 deaths.

There are now 445,464 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 214,599 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 131,581, and 6,428 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 85,197 hospital admissions statewide.

