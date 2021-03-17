FDOH reports nearly 4,600 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.98 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,504 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,989,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,599 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 55 deaths.

There are now 429,834 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 205,473 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 126,729, and 6,161 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 82,786 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.