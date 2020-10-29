FDOH reports nearly 4,200 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 794,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,648 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 794,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,198 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 77 deaths.

There are now 184,669 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 85,449 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 51,779 and 2,269 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 49,011 hospital admissions statewide.

