FDOH reports nearly 4,100 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - (WSVN) – There have now been more than 1.94 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,683 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,944,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,098 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 63 deaths.

There are now 419,479 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County (5.33% positivity) and 199,643 total cases in Broward (6.99% positivity).

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 123,304, and 5,986 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 80,954 hospital admissions statewide. To date, 3,462,520 people in the state have been vaccinated.

