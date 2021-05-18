FDOH reports nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,227 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,296,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,805 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 94 deaths.

There are now 495,921 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 242,417 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 146,951 and 7,040 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 93,388 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.