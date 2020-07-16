FDOH reports nearly 14K new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 315,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,677 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 315,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,965 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 75,425 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 35,566 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 23,711, and 715 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 19,825 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

