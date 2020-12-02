FDOH reports nearly 10K cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,018,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,776 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,018,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,994 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 97 deaths.

There are now 234,054 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 109,360 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 66,427, and 3,426 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 55,567 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.