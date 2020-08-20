FDOH reports Florida passes 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19

(WSVN) - According to data provided by the Florida Department of Health, the state has now reached the grim milestone of over 10,000 residents dying due to COVID-19.

As of 11 a.m., there are now 10,049 deaths reported in the state, an increase of 117 from Wednesday’s report.

There are 588,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,555 from Wednesday’s update.

Of those cases, 149,162 confirmed cases are in Miami-Dade and 68,068 cases are in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 39,886, and 1,675 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 35,650 hospital admissions statewide.

Florida is now the fifth state in the nation to report over 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

