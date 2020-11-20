FDOH reports over 9,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 923,00 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,889 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 923,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,085 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 79 deaths.

There are now 211,257 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 99,320 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 60,729 and 3,064 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 53,091 hospital admissions statewide.

