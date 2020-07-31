FDOH reports another record-breaking amount of COVID-19 deaths on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 470,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 6,843 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 470,386 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,007 from Thursday’s update.

The state reported a single-day increase of 257 deaths, which is the highest amount reported by the FDOH since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was Thursday’s report of 253 deaths.

There are now 118,462 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 55,411 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 33,274, and 1,300 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 26,533 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

