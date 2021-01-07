FDOH reports another record-breaking amount of COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,429,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 22,481 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,429,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 19,816 from Wednesday’s update.

The single-day increase in cases is the highest amount reported by the FDOH after Wednesday’s report of 17,783 cases.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 164 deaths.

There are now 318,115 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 146,201 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 88,852, and 4,529 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 64,704 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.