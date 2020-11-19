FDOH reports 9,085 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 914,00 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,810 deaths.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 914,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,085 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 79 deaths.

There are now 207,226 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 97,442 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 59,617 and 2,890 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 52,865 hospital admissions statewide.

