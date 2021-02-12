FDOH reports 7,617 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 28,565 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,814,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,617 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 183 deaths.

There are now 391,162 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 183,224 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 113,457, and 5,541 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 75,734 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.