FDOH reports 7,459 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 897,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,644 deaths.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 897,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,459 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 85 deaths.

There are now 205,536 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 96,700 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 59,154 and 2,854 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 52,329 hospital admissions statewide.

