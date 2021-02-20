FDOH reports 7,280 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - (WSVN) – There have now been more than 1.86 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 29,813 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,863,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,280 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 121 deaths.

There are now 401,137 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 189,125 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 117,231, and 5,675 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 5.74%. The positivity rate stands at 5.84% in Miami-Dade, 6.62% in Broward and 3.34% in Monroe.

Health officials reported 77,654 hospital admissions statewide.

