FDOH reports 7,128 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.88 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 30,340 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,885,661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,128 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 127 deaths.

There are now 405,563 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 191,968 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 118,853, and 5,747 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 78,472 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.