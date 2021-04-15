FDOH reports 6,762 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.14 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,238 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,141,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,762 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 74 deaths.

There are now 466,000 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 226,054 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 137,552 and 6,695 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.66%.

Health officials reported 87,742 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.