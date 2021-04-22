FDOH reports 6,684 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.19 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,696 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,191,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,684 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 80 deaths.

There are now 475,231 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 231,050 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 140,374 and 6,789 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 88,958 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

