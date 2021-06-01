(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.32 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,869 deaths.

Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,326,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,937 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 95 deaths.

The FDOH did not report COVID-19 data over the Memorial Day Weekend.

In observance of Memorial Day, the Florida Department of Health will not publish COVID-19 reports this weekend. Reports will resume Tuesday, June 1. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) May 28, 2021

There have now been 501,423 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 245,036 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 148,656 and 7,091 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 95,210 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

