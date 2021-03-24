FDOH reports 5,143 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,850 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,021,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,143 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 30 deaths.

There are now 437,452 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 209,748 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 129,029, and 6,283 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 84,006 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

