FDOH reports 4,637 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 816,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 56 deaths.

As of 3 p.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 816,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,637 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 56 deaths.

There are now 188,636 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 87,959 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 53,511 and 2,401 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 49,715 hospital admissions statewide.

