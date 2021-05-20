FDOH reports 2,811 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,271 deaths.

Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,299,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,811 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 44 deaths.

There are now 496,422 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 242,635 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 147,116 and 7,049 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 93,598 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.