FDOH reports 2,371 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,347 deaths.

Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,304,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,371 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 94 deaths.

There have now been 497,371 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 243,045 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 147,408 and 7,058 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 93,965 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

