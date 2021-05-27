(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.31 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,733 deaths.

Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,318,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,338 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 86 deaths.

There have now been 499,956 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 244,358 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 148,119 and 7,085 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 94,767 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.



