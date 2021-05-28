(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.32 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,774 deaths.

Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,320,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,338 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 41 deaths.

There have now been 500,323 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 244,552 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 148,277 and 7,091 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 94,930 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

