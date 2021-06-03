(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.32 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,973 deaths.

Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,329,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,878 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 49 deaths.

There have now been 501,926 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 245,303 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 148,813 and 7,106 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 95,607 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.



