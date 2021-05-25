FDOH reports 1,874 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.31 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,581 deaths.

Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,313,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,874 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 80 deaths.

There have now been 499,201 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 243,931 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 147,870 and 7,081 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 94,401 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

