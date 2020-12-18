FDOH reports 13K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,181,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,401 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,181,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,000 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 96 deaths.

There are now 269,716 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 125,338 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 75,572 and 3,969 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 59,602 hospital admissions statewide.

